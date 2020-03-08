Business as usual at Menara Maybank as necessary sanitation done

Maybank has assured that there will be no disruption to any of its services at Menara Maybank, Jalan Tun Perak, Kuala Lumpur, as it has taken all the necessary measures after one employee tested positive for Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Maybank has assured that there will be no disruption to any of its services at Menara Maybank, Jalan Tun Perak, Kuala Lumpur, as it has taken all the necessary measures after one employee tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement to Bernama, the bank said the employee who tested positive for the virus is currently receiving medical attention at a government hospital.

It said the employee had been under home quarantine since March 1, 2020 — the same day the bank was notified that a family member of the employee was tested for the virus and subsequently confirmed positive.

“The home quarantine measures are in accordance with the bank’s safety and health guidelines on Covid-19”, said the bank.

As a precaution, Maybank has conducted a thorough sanitisation of the affected floors in the building and other common facilities, in accordance with safety and health guidelines.

Detailed contact tracing has also been carried out to identify and inform those who had direct contact with the employee, and they have been on home quarantine other than undergoing medical screening.

A Maybank spokesperson said aside from routinely sanitising the offices, all customer-facing employees have been provided with personal protection equipment.

Hand sanitisers are provided for staff use and daily temperature checks are also being carried out in the effort to ensure the well-being of staff and customers.

“We will continue to take the necessary measures as long as they are required as the safety of our customers and staff is paramount to us,” it assured. — Bernama