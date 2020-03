File picture shows Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Ministry of Health has confirmed another 10 new cases of COVID-19 as at noon today, bringing the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country to 93.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all of the cases have been detected and isolated for further treatment.

“The close contacts of these cases are being identified for investigations and samplings,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama