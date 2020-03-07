Covid-19: Agong expresses concern, urges Malaysians to do their part in assisting Health Ministry

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah urged the public to give their full cooperation to the Heath Ministry in its investigations and contact tracing in reference to new Covid-19 patients, so as to help contain the spread of the virus quickly and effectively. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called on Malaysians to do their part in assisting the Health Ministry in addressing the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country.

In a statement issued today, Istana Negara's Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said the Agong had expressed his concern over the 28 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the country yesterday.

In this connection, His Majesty urged the public to give their full cooperation to the Heath Ministry in its investigations and contact tracing in reference to new Covid-19 patients, so as to help contain the spread of the virus quickly and effectively.

“His Majesty has urged the public to access the ‘virtual health advisory’ or the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) through the Health Ministry's website if they have any concerns, questions or need information,” said Ahmad Fadil.

The Agong also advised the public to comply with preventive measures and guidance issued by the ministry, to help contain the virus.

Ahmad Fadil said the Agong advised all organisers of events to conduct health screening of participants and check their travel history during the 14-day period prior to the date of events, apart from providing participants with sufficient hand sanitisers.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his appreciation and thanks for the quick action, treatment and monitoring continuously undertaken and provided by the Health Ministry and related agencies, in containing the virus.

“His Majesty urges Malaysians to join him in offering prayers that the country and the world is protected from the coronavirus, and that authorities in affected areas are able to contain the virus,” Ahmad Fadil added.

Yesterday, the ministry confirmed 28 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of positive cases in the country to 83. ― Bernama