Tengku Adnan: FT Umno never records ‘political donations’ received

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 5, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor today declared in court that the political party’s Federal Territories chapter never records political donations received, claiming that this was due to the need to keep the information out of the wrong hands.

Tengku Adnan was testifying in his own defence during his bribery trial over a businessman’s RM2 million cheque that was given to his company Tadmansori Holdings in 2016, an amount which Tengku Adnan insists was a “political donation” given to Federal Territories Umno for its expenses in the 2016 by-elections in Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar.

When asked by his lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan to clarify his response when cross-examined earlier by the prosecution, Tengku Adnan reaffirmed that Federal Territories Umno where he was chief kept no records of political donations.

Tan: In cross-examination, you were asked whether there are records of donations in Federal Territories Umno, and you said, no, my question is why?

Tengku Adnan: We never record political donations.

Tan: Ok, that’s what you said. Do you have a reason for that or you don’t have a reason?

Tengku Adnan: We don’t have a reason but we normally never record political donations because we do not want it to fall into other hands. That’s the reason why we never record political donations.

Asked by High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan if he meant that Umno did not want the information to fall into the “wrong hands”, Tengku Adnan agreed.

Earlier this morning, Tengku Adnan told the prosecution that Federal Territories Umno did not keep any records of Chai’s alleged political donation of RM2 million.

MORE TO COME