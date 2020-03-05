Sabah CM says state government intact; still behind Dr M

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said that the state government would work with Putrajaya in the interests of the people but that it would not be politically affiliated. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 5 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal reiterated the state government’s support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad but said that this will not hinder it from working with the federal government on administrative matters.

Breaking his silence following last week’s Pakatan Harapan government collapse, the Parti Warisan Sabah president said that the state government would work with Putrajaya in the interests of the people but that it would not be politically affiliated.

“Sabah’s stance is we will continue to support Tun Dr Mahathir. In the interests of the people here, we will also cooperate with the federal government,” he said when speaking to reporters after hosting a gathering with government-aligned elected representatives here today.

MORE TO COME