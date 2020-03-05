PM appoints Marzuki Mohamad as his new principal private secretary

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Shah Alam on March 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Datuk Marzuki Mohamad has been appointed as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s new principal private secretary.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s office, Marzuki's appointment was effective from March 1.

Marzuki is a law graduate from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and has a political science PhD from the Australian National University.

He started his career as a lecturer at IIUM in 1999 before being appointed special officer to the deputy prime minister from 2009 to 2013.

Marzuki was later appointed as Muhyiddin's political secretary in his capacity as education minister from 2013 to 2015.

He went back to lecturing in UIAM in 2015 and the last post he held was the head of the political science department.

Following Muhyiddin's appointment as home minister in 2018, Marzuki returned to serve him as special functions officer.