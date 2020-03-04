Health Ministry to cooperate with private companies on Covid-19 home tests

A technician works in a laboratory for manufacturing testing kits for the new coronavirus at a medical laboratory company Da An Gene Co in Guangzhou, Guangdong province January 28, 2020. The Health Ministry is cooperating with private companies to allow home-based clinical testing for Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Health Ministry (MOH) is cooperating with private companies to allow home-based clinical testing for Covid-19.

In a post on its Facebook page, the ministry said that charges will apply for the service.

“MOH is working with private companies to introduce a service where samples can be picked up from home for those who wish to undergo clinical tests for #COVID19.

“Charges will apply for such services. An official announcement on this matter will be made soon,” the statement read.

At the same time, MOH also advised Malaysians who are feeling unwell after travelling to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran not to go directly to any healthcare facilities but to seek help from professional services instead.

In a separate Facebook post, it advised Malaysians to go to its virtual health advisory (Ask Doctor) website at www.moh.gov.my, contact the CPRC hotline or private health practitioners after office hours at www.doctoroncall.com.my and www.bookdoc.com (24 hours).

However, charges do apply and the public have been asked to refer to the websites for further details.