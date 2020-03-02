Tian Chua: Assault incident at PKR headquarters small matter, stop speculating

PKR vice president Tian Chua leaves the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, March 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Mac 2 — PKR vice president Tian Chua today said that being surrounded and attacked by a crowd believed to be party supporters was not a big deal and asked for people to stop speculating about the incident.

He said he considers the matter solved.

“No, it’s a small matter. I don’t want to make a fuss out of it.

“Don’t make any more speculation, there’s enough of these (type of) stories,” Tian Chua told reporters when leaving Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya today.

Tian Chua and former PKR deputy youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin were seen entering the complex around 2pm today, supposedly to meet former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who has been at the complex since this morning.

They were both assaulted yesterday while at PKR headquarters by disgruntled supporters who called them traitors because both of them were aligned to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Dr Mahathir is supposedly meeting various political figures in meetings all day.

However, Tian Chua said he was only here to meet Dr Mahathir’s assistants.

“We have been preparing some press things and preparing some documents.

“I came to meet Shamsul (Akmal). There’s nothing suspicious. I mainly came to see Shamsul and Sufi.

“Let the old man do what he has to do. I don’t want to waste his time. Thank you,” he said.