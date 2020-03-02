Police-Armed Forces collaboration to combat drug abuse among personnel

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang speak to reporters outside Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Bukit Aman Narcotic Crime Investigation Department (NCID) will cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to conduct spot checks on their respective personnel suspected of being involved in drug abuse.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said any personnel suspected of being involved in the menace will be monitored, including behavioral supervision to ensure they are drug-free.

“It is the responsibility of both the agencies to safeguard national security, and every person must be free of negative elements which are drugs.

“In PDRM, over 300 personnel are involved in drug abuse and our mission is to ensure all of them are drug-free in order to maintain discipline,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang in Bukit Aman here today.

The visit is a traditional practice to strengthen ties between the two national security agencies as well as to discuss their respective roles in carrying out their duties.

Meanwhile, Affendi said even though the involvement of ATM personnel in drug abuse cases was small, efforts to curb this was a priority for the forces as it involves national security.

“Efforts to eradicate members’ involvement in drug abuse are being carried out all the time, for example by conducting urine screening tests and arrests.

“Although heavy penalties are imposed on anyone involved in drug abuse, this cannot be stopped 100 per cent. There is always some person who wants to try after being influenced by the environment they get involved in,’ Affendi said.

In a separate development, Affendi said the police and ATM have agreed to set up a special committee to review the use of camouflage uniforms and badges in order to avoid confusion.

“We don’t want such uniforms to be exclusive to the police or ATM but there is a need to understand that the uniforms worn by personnel and officers needs to be more distinctive,” he said.

Affendi said the committee will review the matter and come up with recommendations. — Bernama