Malaysia is still worth saving, says Marina Mahathir

Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir is seen in front of the Sogo shopping complex during the Save Malaysia Demonstration on March 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — More than 200 people gathered outside of the Sogo Shopping Complex tonight to express their disapproval of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s appointment as the country’s prime minister.

The gathering organised by Save Malaysia Demonstration Committee went on despite activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri being called by the police for an investigation under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, after she spoke at a similar event last night.

Organisers took it one step further today, by calling for an impromptu march to Dataran Merdeka.

Although there were police on standby, they did not interfere or move to arrest anyone. Instead, they stood by as speeches were made and the march proceeded.

Also present at the protest was Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mohamad.

When met by reporters, a visibly emotional Marina urged Malaysians to not give up on the country.

She also sent a message out to despondent Malaysians, saying that making a choice to leave the country was taking the easy way out.

“It’s too easy of a solution. We need to stay to fight.

“But it’s their choice if they want to just leave the thieves to destroy the country.

“Is our country worth saving? It is.

“But we need to get together to save it, just need to do it in a different way,” she added.

When asked if she feared politicians with high profile cases may now escape the charges, Marina indicated that there was still hope.

“If it stops here it doesn’t stop the US Department of Justice who has got a lot of evidence on them,” she said referring to former prime minister Datuk Serk Najib Razak, who has been charged in court for allegedly being involved in the 1MDB financial scandal.

Asked how Dr Mahathir felt now, Marina said her father is known to be calm.

“I haven’t seen him since this morning. Well, he’s been feeling betrayed for a week. But my dad, he’s very cool.

“He doesn’t really show how he feels. He just goes to work saying, ‘we got work to do’,” she added.

Commenting further, Marina said while she cannot speak for her father, she said her father came back because he loves the country.

“Let me put it this way, my father loves the country.

“He loves it with an incredible passion. The only reason why he came back is to save the country because he loves it and let nobody say anything different,” she said.

On whether Dr Mahathir would retire, Marina said it was his decision.

“I leave it up to him, how he wants to continue to show how much he loves the country.

“But don’t let anyone say he does not,” she said.

Attendee Tracy Leong said she was not afraid to join the demonstration.

“We are here because we are against a backdoor government. We are here because we are against Muhyiddin,” said Leong.

She also voiced concerns for the welfare of the marginalised communities with a government consisting of Umno and PAS.

“During the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration they didn’t do much for the marginalised communities.

“But during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, they have done a lot,” said Leong who attributed PH former ministers who led the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change and Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

Protesters gather in front of the Sogo shopping complex during the Save Malaysia Demonstration on March 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

She added that there is no better time to speak up than now, acknowledging that she will be turning 21 this year and is eager to carry out her right to vote.

“I was still in school when Bersih rallies took place so I could not join those. Now that I’m finally of age I will not miss out on supporting these rallies,” she said.

Another attendee who requested anonymity said that Malaysians should not succumb to apathy despite their disappointment.

“I feel that apathy towards the situation now is so dangerous, especially in this kind of environment.

“They (PH) should mobilise more youths to speak their concerns. That’s important,” the protester said.

Another said this is the time for Malaysians to speak up, especially the youths now that the voting age has been lowered to 18.

“There is a whole new generation waiting to speak about their concerns,” the person said.

Today’s demonstration is the third organised by activists over the new Perikatan Nasional administration.

Others who attended include former Bersih 2.0 chairman Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, women’s rights activist Ivy Josiah, Nalini Elumalai of Article 19 and Amir Abd Hadi of People’s Democratic League or Liga Rakyat Demokratik, and association that was recently approved in January this year.