Umno sec-gen urges MPs to say no to special Parliamentary sitting on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa today urged all 222 members of the Dewan Rakyat to reject the special Parliament sitting on March 2 as announced by interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a tweet today, Annuar said the special Parliament sitting is unconstitutional and disrespects the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s jurisdiction to elect the prime minister, who commands the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

“All MPs must say no to the March 2 special sitting as announced by IPM (interim prime minister)...it is unconstitutional, procedurally improper and disrespects the YDPA,’’ said Annuar Musa, referring to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Earlier today, Parti Amanah Negara’s Khalid Abdul Samad also pleaded with Dr Mahathir to not betray Pakatan Harapan (PH) and allow the coalition to finish what he started.

In a series of Tweets this morning, the Shah Alam MP said: “Tun, let us finish what you started. Let us carry on with the mandate of 2018 for PH to govern and cleanse the administration of all forms of corruption to make Malaysia great again. Think of your grandchildren.”

Yesterday, after announcing the 2020 Stimulus Package at Putra Perdana, Dr Mahathir also announced a special Parliament sitting will be called to once and for all determine who controls the majority in Dewan Rakyat.

Last night, Dr Mahathir said the Malaysian Parliament will have the chance to resolve the country’s political impasse during a special sitting on Monday.

In remarks after announcing the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package, Dr Mahathir said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong believed that Parliament was the correct venue to determine the crisis caused by the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government.

He said after two days of interviewing federal lawmakers, the Agong could not determine any among them who commanded a distinct majority to become the next prime minister.