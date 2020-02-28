Report: Tommy Thomas quits as AG

Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, February 24, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas sent in his resignation letter today, business daily The Edge reported this evening.

It cited an unnamed source saying Thomas gave his letter to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today as the interim prime minister was the one who appointed him.

Thomas was made AG for a two-year term starting June 2018.

As AG, Thomas was one of those who relentlessly pursued prosecutions related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

His departure would also spell uncertainties for ongoing cases.

He currently handles 27 high profile cases at the High Courts and Session Courts in Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam.

Thomas’s appointment as AG had initially sparked resistance, questioning his race, and concerns that he would not uphold the special privileges of the Malays and Bumiputera as well as Islam as the religion of the country.

On May 14, 2018, Dr Mahathir has announced that Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali was to go on leave as and would be temporarily replaced by Solicitor-General Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek, pending Thomas’ appointment.

The proposal had also sparked a disagreement with then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, however, Dr Mahathir had insisted on only submitting one candidate (Thomas) for the post.

Tommy was among those who spoke up when Dr Mahathir was appointed at interim prime minister, indicating that there was no time limit attached to the office, and that the latter could decide whether to appoint Cabinet members at his discretion.