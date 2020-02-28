Johor Health Dept denies claims six TNB outlets pose high risks of Covid-19

People wearing face masks are pictured outside Pavilion Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, Feb 28 — The Johor State Health Department (JKNK) denies a claim that six Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) outlets at three districts in the state are categorised as high risks for the Covid-19 infection.

JKNK, in a statement which was uploaded on its official Facebook page, said the allegation that went viral on social media was not true.

“The public is urged not to spread the invalid news because it can cause panic and those who do so can be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” according to the statement.

Those found guilty could be fined a maximum RM50,000 or jailed not more than one year, or both, as well as an additional penalty of RM1,000 per day if the offence was continued.

Prior to this, it was viraled on social media that six TNB outlets, namely, Johor Bahru, Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Johor Bahru, Johor Jaya, Pasir Gudang, Pontian and Kulai, were categorised as high risks in the spreading of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Johor TNB retail division, customer service head Datuk Baderul Sham Saad, when contacted by Bernama, said the temperature checks on members of the public, carried out in front of the TNB outlet premises, were an early prevention measure which had been carried out for the past two days. — Bernama