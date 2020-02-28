Agong summons Speaker to palace again over special sitting of Parliament

At noon, Mohamad Ariff released a statement saying the application by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to convene a special sitting this Monday had been rejected on grounds that it did not meet the prerequisites. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof was summoned to attend a meeting with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the second time today.

Mohamad Ariff already met with the Agong this morning but was summoned again at noon.

It is believed the second meeting is about matters related to the proposed Parliamentary sitting.

A source confirmed the second meeting but did not elaborate further.

He went to the Istana at about 1.20pm.

At noon, Mohamad Ariff released a statement saying the application by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to convene a special sitting this Monday had been rejected on grounds that it did not meet the prerequisites.

He said the letter did not meet the conditions of Parliament's Standing Order 11(3), for not providing a complete “Motion Notification.”

The Speaker also concluded that the meeting can only be held upon receiving the decree from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the selection process for the next prime minister.