Umno, PAS prepare for snap polls as race to be PM stalls

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Umno and PAS are mobilising for a general election after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed that no federal lawmaker has the support needed to become the next prime minister.

The two parties announced their decision following the interim prime minister’s announcement of a special Parliament sitting on Monday to try and resolve the crisis.

In a press conference here, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that Umno and PAS needed to act responsibly as both were among those pushing for fresh polls.

“As a party, the preparation for an election is something which must continuously be done,” he said.

“Therefore, since there has already been a meeting today, I have issued a circular and order, with regards to the decision made by the Supreme Council and also the president, so that the election machineries of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) nationwide, can start moving along with PAS via Muafakat Nasional, to do the necessary preparations in relation to an election.”

He said he gave a framework to party divisional leaders earlier to guide them on how the cooperation with PAS would work at all levels ranging from federal constituencies down to voting districts.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong told him that Parliament was the correct venue to decide who should be the next prime minister after the monarch’s interview with the country’s federal lawmakers failed to determine any among them who had a distinct majority to lead.

Dr Mahathir also said a general election would come next if Parliament cannot resolve the crisis.

However, Annur said Umno was awaiting confirmation from Istana Negara, after categorising the interim PM’s announcement as his “own opinion”.

“I think Tun is entitled to his own opinion, we respect that. But as far as we are concerned, there are no comments with regards to the current arrangement, because we must respect the due process that is now taking place.

“As far as Umno is concerned, we still have to wait for an official decision made by the palace,” he said.

Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly as the PM on Monday while his Bersatu party also pulled out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, contributing to its collapse.