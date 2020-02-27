Six police personnel survive helicopter crash in Tawau

According to Bernama, the helicopter was flying from Tawau Airport to the camp when it encountered problems about one minute before landing. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAWAU, Feb 27 — A Royal Malaysia Police helicopter crashed at the 14th Battalion General Operations Force camp in Jalan Air Panas here today but all six personnel on board survived the incident.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said the mishap happened at about 7.40pm.

“Six personnel of the Air Operation Team (PGU) were in the helicopter when it crashed,” he said.

He said all of them survived and only one was injured.

Bernama learnt that the helicopter was flying from Tawau Airport to the camp when it encountered problems about one minute before landing.

The injured member is believed to be a sergeant. — Bernama