New Johor coalition seeks audience with Sultan to propose MB candidates

Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal (centre) said the new coalition will seek an audience with the Sultan of Johor to present the proposed names of the state’s mentri besar before a new state executive council can be appointed. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — The new Johor coalition will present its candidates to be the mentri besar in an audience with Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar as part of its preparations to form the state government.

Current MB Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the newly formed and still unnamed coalition has already received the endorsement of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I have already met the Sultan of Johor at noon today.

“The new coalition will seek an audience with the Sultan of Johor to present the proposed names of the state’s menteri besar before a new state executive council can be appointed,” said Dr Sahruddin in a press conference at his official residence in Saujana here today.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Bukit Kepong assemblyman, is still the serving MB despite the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in Johor.

He assured the public that the new coalition will do its best to immediately form the state government.

Dr Sahruddin said the coalition will wait for a suitable date from the Johor Palace before submitting the potential names.

When asked about the composition of the new coalition for Johor, he said it now consists of Bersatu, Umno, MCA, MIC, PAS and other individuals.

Earlier today, in a statement issued by the Johor Palace, Sultan Ibrahim said he hoped the new coalition government could be formed immediately, following a deadlock in the state.

Presently, 28 state assemblymen from Barisan Nasional (BN), PAS and Bersatu have now secured a simple majority in Johor, as an unidentified PH assemblyman has pledged to support it.

Previously, PH had 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Parti Amanah Negara and five from PKR.