N.Sembilan terminates Bersatu state assembly co-ordinators, councillors

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to reporters ahead of the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Feb 26 — The services of the State Legislative Assembly constituency co-ordinators and the local authority (PBT) councillors from Party Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), were terminated immediately effective yesterday.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the move involved six State Assembly constituency co-ordinators and 19 councillors in the state.

‘’The state government is of the stand that their services should be terminated when they say they are not with Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the state government is administered by PH.

“Yesterday, we had a meeting at the Seremban City Council (MBS), so I asked that it was not to be attended by Bersatu because it involves the policy of the city council itself,” he said after chairing the Executive Council meeting here today.

On Monday, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the party had decided to leave PH.

Describing the decision as not intended to aggravate the situation, Aminuddin, who is also the state PH chairman, said it was to avoid problems from cropping up later in the state government’s administration.

Meanwhile, concerning a statement by State PAS Liaison information chief Badzli Bakar yesterday who was confident that some PH State Assemblymen would be joining the Negri Sembilan Muafakat Nasional in the event of a change at the central level, the state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman, requested that the speculation be stopped.

“Has PAS no other work? What is happening to the nation should be enough, let’s not ruin the state too...... the views must be positive ... we should go forward rather than backward,” he said.

Negri Sembilan has 36 state seats with 20 seats controlled by PH while the remaining 16 seats are under Barisan Nasional (BN).

The 20 seats were held by DAP (11), PKR (six) Parti Amanah Negara (three) seats and the remaining 16 seats were BN’s, namely, Umno (15) and MIC (one). — Bernama