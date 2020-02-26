After meeting Agong, Anwar coy but confident

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters gathered outside his residence in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declined to provide insight into the meeting of his party’s lawmakers with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah but said he was “confident” about the outcome.

When pressed for any comment about the current political uncertainty, he said more information would be revealed via official channels.

“Wait for the press conference at 4.30pm by Pakatan Harapan (PH). Be patient.”

“Alhamdulillah, I’m always confident,” he answered when asked whether he was among those nominated to be the next prime minister and if he was confident of his chances.

He then said the bipartisan statutory declarations (SD) supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as the prime minister were no longer valid.

His remark dovetails with that of others who said the matter now rested in the hands of the Agong.

“I will leave it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s discretion,” Anwar said.

The PH press conference is being held at the PKR headquarters.

