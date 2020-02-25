Covid-19: 20th patient fully healed, says ‘thank you Malaysia’

According to a Ministry of Health statement, the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases reported in Malaysia as of February 25 remained at 22 cases. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — A Chinese national, who was registered as the 20th Covid-19 patient in the country, has thanked the Malaysian government and hospital staff for their help and support throughout the recovery process.

The 27-year-old man who was previously treated at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Alor Setar, Kedah, said he is relieved and happy to be fully cured and free of the novel coronavirus infection.

“When I received treatment at the ward, the hospital staff was always ready to help. They were always very professional and also provided emotional support.

“I would like to thank the Malaysian government for their efforts to protect patients and the public from the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said in a letter published by the Ministry of Health, which was shared by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China on its Facebook page.

Initially diagnosed as positive for Covid-19 on February 14 after being screened at the International Entry Point (PMA), he was given a clean bill of health and allowed to return home on February 19.

In the meantime, he also urged the public to exercise caution in order to minimise the incidence of Covid-19 infection, including avoiding public areas.

According to a Ministry of Health statement, the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases reported in Malaysia as of February 25 remained at 22 cases. A total of 20 people have fully recovered and have been discharged.

Meanwhile, two people — the 16th case and the 22nd case — are still being treated and their conditions are reported to be stable. — Bernama