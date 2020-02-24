DAP leaders emerge from party meeting, zipping lips

Hannah Yeoh arrives for the DAP meeting at the DAP headquarters, February 24,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Several DAP leaders have emerged from their party meeting called earlier today as tumult rose in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

DAP’s legal bureau head and Bukit Gelugor Ramkarpal Singh, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, Kampar MP Thomas Su, Penang Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy, Jelutong MP RSN Rayer were some of the leaders who left the party headquarters on Jalan Yew in Pudu this afternoon.

They all declined to speak to the press.

Other DAP leaders are currently in their Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.

MORE TO COME