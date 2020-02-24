Anwar to meet Dr M following rumours of attempt to form backdoor govt

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are pictured during PKR’s retreat at the Lexis Hibiscus resort in Port Dickson July 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this morning, as rumours of a new government emerged yesterday.

Online news portal Malaysiakini quoted an anonymous PKR leader saying that the meeting is to take place at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Putrajaya at 9.30am.

“Anwar will meet Mahathir at Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya by 9.30am,” the party leader said.

The source, however, did not reveal the topic of discussion between the two leaders.

After a day of unexpected meetings among the parties implicated in the plot for a new government yesterday, speculation was rife that a replacement for the Pakatan Harapan) (PH) government would be announced last night.

However, an aide to the prime minister said none would be made, and Dr Mahathir did not show up at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya, where Opposition members and those aligned to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali were gathered, purportedly for a dinner among MPs.

At noon today, Anwar is scheduled for an audience with the Yang diPertuan Agong, who already met yesterday with the leaders of six political parties that are believed will form this new and still-unnamed coalition.

Anwar’s political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, told Malay Mail last night that the meeting had been scheduled prior to yesterday’s developments and was meant to update the Agong on political developments.

However, the PKR president will likely be forced to address events yesterday that he categorised as a “betrayal”.

While Anwar described the betrayal as complete last night, it is still unclear if the parties in the purported plot have the numbers to replace PH.