Sources: Bersatu, Azmin’s faction, Opposition parties meeting Agong

General view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The leaders of political parties allegedly planning a new coalition government were granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara today, sources have confirmed.

These include Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Also in the mix was PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

“They are being summoned by the King to get their views on the new coalition,” a person close to one of the leaders to Malay Mail.

Another source close to Zahid confirmed separately that the former deputy prime minister was summoned today.

“He went there after the Umno meeting in PWTC,” said the source who added that they were not privy to the discussion.

At 5.35pm, a fleet of more than 20 luxury cars were seen entering the compound by reporters.

At 6.15pm, four cars including two with Sarawak registration numbers entered.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is also believed to be present.

However, one of his aides told the press that Dr Mahathir is not scheduled to make any announcement today.

Speculation is still raging that Dr Mahathir’s Bersatu and the PKR faction aligned with Azmin are considering forming a coalition government with Umno, PAS, GPS, and Warisan.

Bersatu and Umno convened emergency meetings today while GPS also gathered unusually in the capital today.

No leaders of the parties involved have denied the speculation.