Notice is for liquidation of defunct Malaysian Airline System Bhd, says MAB

The notice of appointment of an interim liquidator that is making the rounds on social media has nothing to do with MAB, the airlines say. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The notice of appointment and address of the interim liquidator that is making the rounds on social media is for the now-defunct Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) and not Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB), the airline has clarified.

“This is the liquidation of the old company i.e. MAS. MAB is a separate legal entity,” an MAB spokesperson told Bernama when asked on the paper advertisement.

Hence, it has nothing to do with MAB, she said.

As part of a recovery plan, on Sept 1, 2015 MAB took over MAS as the national flag carrier.

MAB is owned entirely by the government, through sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, which is currently looking for a strategic partner for the airline. — Bernama