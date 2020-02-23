Convoy of luxury cars spotted entering Istana Negara

General view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Around 20 luxury vehicles believed to be carrying senior political leaders arrived at the Istana Negara this evening, amid raging speculation that a new alliance government may be formed to replace Pakatan Harapan.

Two news outlets posted videos of the vehicles arriving at the residence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Twitter.

The purpose of their visit is still unclear, but signs are increasingly pointing towards a new coalition government that will include sections of PH along with Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak from the Opposition.

There were also previous allegations that federal lawmakers had signed statutory declarations of their support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as prime minister and that these were for the Agong’s reference.

Dr Mahathir and his Bersatu supreme council met earlier today but declined to disclose the contents of their meeting.

At a gathering of PKR leaders aligned to deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, one assemblyman asserted to reporters that a new coalition would be formed soon to replace the ruling PH.

Aside from Bersatu, other parties that gathered unusually today include Umno and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (formerly Barisan Nasional).

On Friday, PH convened an increasingly rare meeting of its presidential council that was meant to fix a date for Dr Mahathir’s departure as the prime minister.

However, the event ended in a stalemate after his party threatened to withdraw from the coalition unless he is allowed to choose when he will relinquish the position.