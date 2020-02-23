Bersatu’s Redzuan let slips that party discussed leaving Pakatan

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said Bersatu talked about its threat to leave Pakatan Harapan during its meeting this morning. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia talked about its threat to leave Pakatan Harapan during its meeting this morning, Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof said.

The Bersatu supreme council member revealed this to the Berita Harian newspaper following the end of his party’s meeting this afternoon.

“There were some discussion (about the suggestion for Bersatu to leave PH) but we must follow the consensus,” he was quoted as saying.

He did not explain whose consensus needed to be followed in the matter.

The entrepreneur development minister’s reported remarks are the most concrete about the furious speculation that Bersatu could leave the ruling coalition to form a unity government with Opposition parties.

Earlier, Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad left the same meeting without revealing any details of what was discussed while his son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, asserted that they only talked about “normal” matters.

Fuelling the rumours of the possible unity government are the impromptu meetings of leaders from the major Opposition parties that are all happening today.

Umno has convened a meeting of its supreme council at its headquarters in the Putra World Trade Centre while Gabungan Parti Sarawak (formerly Sarawak Barisan Nasional) also met here in the capital.

Leaders of the PKR faction aligned to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali have gathered at the Sheraton Hotel here, prompting rumours that they were preparing to cross over to Dr Mahathir’s side.

On Friday, PH convened an increasingly rare meeting of its presidential council that was meant to fix a date for Dr Mahathir’s departure as the prime minister.

However, the event ended in a stalemate after his party threatened to withdraw from the coalition unless he is allowed to choose when he will relinquish the position.