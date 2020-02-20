Rosmah trial: Jepak MD confided bags of money shuttled to Pavilion Residences was for ‘RM’, says business partner

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Jepak Holdings Managing Director Saidi Abang Samsudin had confided to his business partner, Razak Othman, that RM5 million transported in two pieces of luggage to Pavilion Residences was for “RM”, the High Court heard today.

Razak, who is testifying as the seventh witness in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s bribes-for-contracts trial, stated that he was present when Saidi supposedly delivered the two bags, containing RM2.5 million each, to the luxury apartments on Jalan Raja Chulan in Kuala Lumpur.

In his witness statement, Razak said he had helped Saidi fill the two bags with the money at Maybank’s Medan Tuanku branch. Razak, however, was unable to recall the exact year and date, but only that it had occurred in the month of December.

“When Saidi and I exited the bank, we went straight to Saidi’s Range Rover that was waiting for us outside Maybank and put both luggage bags in the vehicle compartment space. After that, I asked to be excused but Saidi instead asked me to come along with him.

“He, however, did not tell me who or what purpose the money was for. I only agreed to follow him on the grounds that we are friends.

Razak then recalled that the Range Rover was boarded by an unknown individual, who along with another vehicle, had escorted them to Pavilion Residences.

Upon arriving at the residence and after meeting several other unknown individuals, the luggage was then placed into another vehicle, said Razak.

“I do not know the money that was inside the luggage was for who or what purpose. However, a month or two after the incident, Saidi had told me that the money was for ‘RM’.

“At the time, I did not know who Saidi had meant and at the same time, I did not ask who he meant because I assumed that Saidi wanted to deliberately hide such matters from me,” said Razak.

Earlier in the trial, Saidi’s driver, Shamsul Rizal Sharbini had testified that his employer on two occasions had shuttled bags from the bank to Rosmah’s residence.

Rosmah was charged on November 15, 2018 with having asked for an RM187.5 million bribe or 15 per cent of the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated project and the maintenance and operation of Genset/Diesel for 369 project rural schools in Sarawak worth RM1.25 billion.

She was charged on April 10, 2019, with receiving a RM5 million bribe in cash from Saidi via her former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor.

Yesterday, Maybank officer Azimah Aziz, who was the third prosecution witness, testified that Saidi had withdrawn RM5 million on December 19, 2016, and another RM1.5 million on September 6, 2017.

