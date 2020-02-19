Kuantan court charges former PAIP manager with corruption involving RM273,650 in gratification

Jamal Nasir Mamat was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 11 counts of corruption, involving gratification amounting RM273,650. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, Feb 19 — A former production manager of Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 11 counts of corruption, involving gratification amounting RM273,650, in connection with the implementation of a post-flood project in 2014.

Jamal Nasir Mamat, 63, of Taman Mahkota Permai here, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib.

He was alleged to have received the money, through 11 online banking of between RM4,000 and RM90,000 per transaction, from a director of Top Lead Construction Bhd, Tee Meng Lee, between December 5, 2015 and October 26, 2017, allegedly for helping Tee to secure the project, costing RM3.76 million, from PAIP through direct negotiation.

The charge, under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and five times the amount of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shahruddin Wan Ladin, from MACC, offered bail at RM150,000 for all charges, but lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar, representing Jamal Nasir, requested for a lower bail, saying that his client was now a retiree and had heart problems.

The family was only able to raise RM60,000 for the bail today, he added.

Following which, Mohd Ghazali set bail at RM80,000 for all charges and also ordered Jamal Nasir to surrender his passport to the court, as well as to report himself at a MACC office every month.

The court set May 4 for mention. — Bernama