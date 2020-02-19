Health minister: Two more Malaysians cured of Covid-19

Dzulkefly said the 64-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, respectively Malaysia’s 17th and 18th Covid-19 cases, were both cleared after repeated tests for the coronavirus. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 19 — Another two Malaysians have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection and were allowed home after being discharged from Hospital Sungai Buloh this morning, said the health minister.

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the 64-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, respectively Malaysia’s 17th and 18th Covid-19 cases, were both cleared after repeated tests for the coronavirus.

Dzulkefly disclosed that the woman was the mother-in-law of the ninth Malaysian Covid-19 patient while the man was a Malaysian who worked in Macau.

“Both of them have fully recovered after testing negative following treatment and were allowed to go home this morning,” he said during his daily Covid-19 briefing at the Ministry of Health complex here today.

Dzulkefly then said the sister of the ninth victim, a 40-year-old woman classified as the 13th case, was showing encouraging signs of recovery and no longer symptomatic.

The minister also announced that no new Covid-19 cases were reported over the last 24-hours.

Malaysia has now cured 15 of its 22 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The seven patients still being treated include a local woman, an American woman, and five Chinese nationals comprising four women and a man.

Of these, three are in Hospital Kuala Lumpur, two in Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (Alor Setar, Kedah), and one each in Hospital Sungai Buloh and Hospital Sultanah Maliha (Langkawi, Kedah).