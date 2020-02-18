Mat Sabu says focused on work, after ‘roti john’ joke decried as ‘fake news’

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu took a swipe at Datuk Seri Najib Razak for insinuating that the Parti Amanah Negara president was the minister who allegedly made the joke as written in a column in English daily The Star. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said today he is focused on his work, even as he was accused of cracking an allegedly inappropriate joke in a meeting with foreign officials.

The minister known as Mat Sabu also took a swipe at Datuk Seri Najib Razak for insinuating that the Parti Amanah Negara president was the minister who allegedly made the joke as written in a column in English daily The Star.

“I am now focused on work, not disturbing Najib. But if you need to provoke based on unverified matters, please read first.

“Don’t act like a know-it-all on social media, but clueless on everything in court.” he wrote, referring to Najib’s testimonies in his ongoing corruption trial at the High Court.

In Najib’s ongoing RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial, Najib has often denied or claimed no knowledge of the alleged wrongdoings taking place at the material time while testifying on the witness stand.

Mohamad had responded to a tweet by Najib after the latter linked a news article quoting former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein questioning the identity of the minister mentioned in the column.

A columnist in The Star previously claimed there was an anecdote related by a foreign diplomat, about a Malaysian minister who met a “high-level official” named John and cracking a joke on cooking “roti john”.

A “roti john” is a popular street snack made of sandwich with omelette and minced meat, flavoured with sauces.

Mohamad Sabu is also known for his culinary skills.

Yesterday, Mohamad’s press secretary Amin Iskandar had reportedly denied the former was the minister mentioned in the column and said that the writing was “fake news”.

In a Malaysiakini report, Amin also pointed out that the writer would have been sued if Mohamad had been named.