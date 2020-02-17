Prosecution launches stay bid on return of 1MDB monies to Umno, MCA and two others

The monies were seized by MACC last year for allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fraudulent fund scandal. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The prosecution has applied for a stay of execution of a High Court order for the return of RM194 million that was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from Umno, Wanita MCA and two companies, Binsabi Sdn Bhd and Perano Sdn Bhd.

The monies were seized by MACC last year for allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fraudulent fund scandal.

Deputy public prosecutor Samihah Rhazali said the stay application was filed last Feb 14 pending the hearing of its appeal against the court's decision on the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

She told this to reporters after the case management in the chambers of High Court deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas.

Last Feb 7, the High Court dismissed the prosecution’s applications to forfeit the monies that were seized from the four entities.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan dismissed the applications on the grounds that the monies could not be convincingly said were received from former Prime Minister Datuk Najib Tun Razak and that there was no evidence to prove that the monies came from unlawful activities.

The forfeiture applications against Umno involved RM192,965,413.61 and RM300,000 against Wanita MCA, while the two companies are Perano Sdn Bhd, which sells hijab, and Binsabi Sdn Bhd, which supplies tents, involving RM337,634.78 and RM827,250, respectively, which they allegedly received from the former prime minister.

However, the prosecution, applied for a stay of the ruling pending the filing of its appeal.

The judge then gave an interim order for the accounts to remain frozen until the disposal of the stay application and instructed the prosecution to file a notice of appeal by next Friday.

During today’s proceeding, Samihah said the court also set March 10 for case management on the prosecution’s application against Binsabi Sdn Bhd.

She said the court set March 2 for Binsabi, represented by lawyer Mohd Khalil Tajuddin, to file their affidavit in reply to the prosecution’s application. — Bernama