Health Ministry: Energy Candy products found containing banned tadalafil

Energy Candy products ExtrAli Energy Candy (pic), Extra Strong Energy Candy and Mixed Fruit Candy have been found to contain a banned substance called tadalafil. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) today confirmed that the Energy Candy products contain a banned substance called tadalafil.

The products involved include ExtrAli Energy Candy, Extra Strong Energy Candy and Mixed Fruit Candy.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said tadalafil is a controlled drug commonly used to treat Erectile Dysfunction and can only be prescribed to patients under the supervision of registered health professionals.

He said the use of tadalafil without supervision can lead to complications or loss vision and hearing, a sudden decrease of blood pressure to dangerous levels as well as adverse effects on the cardiovascular system such as stroke and heart attack.

“The immediate import ban has been issued and MoH would like to warn anyone keeping stock of the product to stop distribution and sale including online,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

He said under Section 13 of the Food Act 1983, individuals found guilty of any offence can be fined not more than RM100,000, or a maximum imprisonment of not more than ten years. — Bernama