First Malaysian coronavirus patient cured, discharged

Dzulkefly said no new cases of Covid-19 were reported today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — A Selangor resident who was the first Malaysian to test positive for the Wuhan virus, or Covid-19, is now cured and has been discharged, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad announced today.

In a press statement announcing the matter, he said that no new cases of Covid-19 were reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) today.

“The total cumulative confirmed Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remains at 22 cases, with 13 cases still receiving treatment in hospitals,” he said.

