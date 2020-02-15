Sarawak CM: Semenggoh Wildlife Centre recognised by World Excellence Tourism Awards 2020

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg says the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre has been awarded the World Excellence Tourism Awards 2020 under the category of Sustainable Tourism Programme. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Feb 15 — The Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, about 20km from Kuching, has been awarded the World Excellence Tourism Awards 2020 under the category of Sustainable Tourism Programme, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the award, to be presented in Germany next month, is given in recognition of and to reward those who have contributed to elevating a country’s tourism industry.

“I am very proud and honoured that this award also indicates the success of the state government in our orangutan conservation efforts,” he said during the launch of the Love Hornbill Day at the Piasau Nature Reserve here.

“The award shows the world has recognised the uniqueness of Sarawak parks and wildlife,” he stressed.

The 653ha Semenggoh Wildlife Centre was established in 1975 as a sanctuary for orangutans that are injured, orphaned or were kept captive as illegal pets.

Administered by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation, it is said to be the biggest orangutan rehabilitation centre in Sarawak.

The wildlife centre is part of the Semenggoh Nature Reserve, which is also home to the Botanical Research Centre (BRC), Seed Bank & Nursery and Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC).