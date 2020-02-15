Construction workers of collapsed Taman Desa condo project vacate living quarters after stop work order

File photo of onstruction workers standing outside the site The Address condominium project site in Taman Desa February 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — After a stop work order was issued today to the contractor of condominium project The Address — part of it collapsed last Friday — its construction workers were seen moving out of the building site.

They were carrying mattresses, rice cookers, table fans, adapters, toiletries and clothes, and loading them into their respective e-hailed transportation.

Two Bangladeshi workers were injured in the incident; one has since been discharged from Hospital Kuala Lumpur, while the other is still receiving treatment at the same hospital.

A worker who did not want to be named said all those staying on site have to vacate their living quarters.

“We all stay on site (living quarters located at project’s second phase). But we cannot stay here anymore since the collapse as the rubble from the slab damaged part of our living quarters, and it is dangerous.

“It was a good thing that all of us were working at the time, and none of us were in the quarters.

“I was up there (pointing at the opposite block). I could get a full view of what happened,” he said, while playing a video in which he had taken of the rubble which fell through the ceiling of the workers’ living quarters.

According to news reports, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) had today started an investigation into the partial collapse of the 37-storey condominium.

It was also reported that the condominium developer’s advertising permit and developer licence (APDL) was also suspended pending the investigation.

The Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said DOSH’s investigation was expected to be completed in a month’s time, but her ministry will request for DOSH to expedite it.

