Malaysian on death row to challenge Singapore court’s dismissal of clemency plea bid

A family member is pictured wearing a t-shirt in support of Singapore death row inmate P. Pannir Selvam during a press conference in Petaling Jaya July 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― Malaysian Pannir Selvam a/l Pranthaman who is on death row will appeal against yesterday’s decision by the Singapore High Court which dismissed his bid to start a court challenge against the rejection of his clemency plea.

“Pannir will be appealing the decision. So, the matter isn’t over yet. We have a month to file the notice of appeal,” said his counsel Too Xing Ji when contacted by Bernama today.

The application to start a court challenge was heard in chambers by Justice See Kee Oon on Feb 11 and the decision was made the next day.

The Singapore Court of Appeal had on May 23, 2019, granted Pannir’s application to stay his execution and enable him to challenge the clemency process.

Pannir, 32, who was scheduled to be executed on May 24, filed the stay application from prison pending a challenge upon the rejection of clemency.

The letter from the Singapore President refusing clemency and the notification of execution were both dated May 17, 2019, but the letter notifying his family of the execution was posted out on May 16, 2019.

In his affidavit, the President’s principal private secretary had reportedly said he signed the letters on May 7 but post-dated them by 10 days to May 17.

He had also reportedly said that before May 7, the President had been advised by the Cabinet that the law should be allowed to take its course.

Pannir was convicted on June 27, 2017 by the Singapore High Court for trafficking in 51.84 g of diamorphine at Woodlands Checkpoint on Sept 3, 2014. ― Bernama