Datuk Zaini Jass is new Sabah police commissioner

New Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass takes over from Datuk Omar Mammah who will be going on mandatory retirement tomorrow. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 13 — Datuk Zaini Jass has been appointed the new Sabah police commissioner effective today.

The state deputy police commissioner takes over from Datuk Omar Mammah who will be going on mandatory retirement tomorrow.

Zaini’s place will be filled by Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Mazli Mazlan.

The handing-over of duties ceremony before Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor was held at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

Zaini, 57, who hails from Segamat Johor joined PDRM on November 14, 1984, and had held various positions, including Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director (Administration), prior to his appointment as Sabah deputy police commissioner in November 2018.

Meanwhile in Terengganu, Penang deputy police chief Datuk Roslee Chik has been appointed the new Terengganu police chief effective today.

He succeeded Datuk Aidi Ismail who has been promoted to the rank of commissioner and will be reported for duty as Sarawak police commissioner.

The handing-over of duties ceremony, witnessed by Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani took place at the state contingent police headquarters building in Kuala Terengganu today. — Bernama