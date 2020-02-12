Court fines govt retiree RM5,000 for spreading fake news on Covid-19

The Magistrate’s Court in Sandakan fined a former employee of the Sabah State Railway Department for spreading fake news on Covid-19. — Reuters pic

SANDAKAN, Feb 12 ― A former employee of the Sabah State Railway Department was fined RM5,000, in default 10 months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for spreading fake news on Covid-19.

Magistrate Suhailla Selag meted out the fine on Aliuudin Amit, 67, who is now a retiree, after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was charged with circulating a statement conducing to public mischief through a Whatsapp application on a prisoner in Sandakan Prison who died from Covid-19, the official name given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The offence was committed at Lot 70, Jalan Selunsung, Taman Sempelang, Kota Kinabalu, at 9.34pm last January 23.

The statement was read by an officer of the Sandakan Prison at 10.46am the following day.

The charge was framed under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

In mitigation, Aliuudin, unrepresented, promised not to repeat the mistake and that he had no intention of causing embarrassment to anyone with his action.

Deputy public prosecutor Franklin Ganggan Bennet prosecuted.

Aliuudin paid the fine. ― Bernama