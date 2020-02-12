Be more tolerant, Anwar tells Malaysians over art censorship

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the Regional Conference on Peaceful Co-existence in Shah Alam February 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Feb 12 ― PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged respective parties to be tolerant when it came to concerns of art censorship in the country.

“We need to be more tolerant,” Anwar said when met by reporters today after officiating the Regional Conference on Peaceful Coexistence held at the Grand Bluewave Hotel here.

He was responding to several instances which took place recently including four artworks by contemporary artist Ahmad Fuad Osman that were removed from the National Art Gallery (NAG) following complaints from the gallery’s board members.

The NAG has since responded in a statement defending its decision to remove the four paintings citing its right to curate according to what it deems to be “suitable” for patrons and that it also followed standard operating procedures.

Criticisms were also hurled at rock group Drama Band over its performance at the Anugerah Juara Lagu 34 award show which parodied several scandals from Malay entertainment and politics.

Drama Band has since apologised for a performance that lampooned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.