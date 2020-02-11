Sabah launches e-wallet, ‘Sabah Pay’

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Grand Liberty Hotel in Kota Kinabalu August 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 11 — Sabah today unveiled its own e-wallet application, Sabah Pay, which was developed and coordinated by Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC).

SCC developed the application launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal here, with the cooperation of Boost, Sunline International (Malaysia), Alibaba Cloud Malaysia and AmBank Group.

Sabah Pay is the second e-wallet system after Sarawak’s own, SarawakPay to be implemented by a state government in the country.

Mohd Shafie later told reporters that the e-wallet application was necessary to ensure that Sabah is not left behind in the industrial revolution.

“This application is important for Sabah not only to keep up with the changes (technology) but to enable us to draw investors, merchants and facilitate transactions for consumers.

“Sabah Pay is an electronic transaction system as well as a system, as I have mentioned, that makes it easy for consumers to do many transactions including paying bills using only a mobile phone,” he said.

The chief minister said Sabah Pay could also be used for payment transactions at state and federal government agencies, such as payment to contractors.

In the future, he said, the use of the application would also be expanded to the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, SCC chief executive officer George Taitim Tulas said 27 state government departments and agencies, 28 business and commercial entities from various sectors such as services, retail and hospitality have joined the Sabah Pay programme.

He said SCC has targeted for 60 per cent of collections handled by state departments and agencies to be processed through Sabah Pay by the end of the year.

Currently, water bill payments, house assessment rate payments and Kota Kinabalu City Hall compounds can be made through Sabah Pay, according to him.

Meanwhile, 10,000 consumers who registered for Sabah Pay during the pre-launch would receive RM10 credit with a transaction limit of RM30. — Bernama