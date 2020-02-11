CIMB to provide reliefs to customers affected by coronavirus

A logo of Malaysia's CIMB Bank is on display outside its branch in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd are offering reliefs to customers who have been affected by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

CIMB, in a statement, said its consumer banking customers, who have been impacted by the outbreak, will be eligible for a restructuring and rescheduling of their loans to ease their burden.

It said they could visit the banks to discuss and reschedule their payment arrangements.

Meanwhile, CIMB group chief executive officer Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz has reassured customers that all cases will be given due consideration.

“We hope that all the measures put in place will provide some relief to those customers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. CIMB is also open to the possibility of extending repayment periods for customers, where necessary,” he said.

For insurance/takaful policyholders, CIMB’s bancassurance partners (Sun Life Malaysia Assurance Berhad, Sun Life Malaysia Takaful Bhd and Berjaya Sompo Insurance) have also officially announced that they will extend their coverage under the respective existing policies (subject to terms and conditions of policies) for policyholders who have been impacted by the 2019-nCoV. — Bernama