Report: New MH370 search to be launched in 2020

Messages written on paper planes are displayed during the remembrance ceremony to mark the 5th anniversary of MH370’s disappearance in Kuala Lumpur March 3, 2019. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Another search for the wreckage of missing Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight MH370 will be launched sometime this year, nearly six years after it disappeared.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the search will be conducted with the hope that the possible discovery of new debris will narrow the scope of the investigation.

It is understood that closed-door talks are progressing between MH370 passengers’ next-of-kin and the Malaysian government.

Previously, the government had arranged for searches in major seabeds around the world in an attempt to track down the plane wreckage.

Last month, a United States appeals court upheld a lower court decision to dismiss transnational litigation over MH370’s disappearance. The next-of-kin and their families had been seeking to hold MAS, aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co and insuring company Allianz SE liable for the incident.

Flight MH370, which went missing on March 8, 2014, shortly after departing KL for Beijing with 239 people on board, remains one of aviation’s greatest mysteries, with numerous searches conducted since its disappearance but which have failed to turn up anything substantial.