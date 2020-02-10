Public Bank offers moratorium on loan repayments to customers affected by Wuhan virus

A woman walks past a branch of Public Bank in Petaling Jaya October 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Public Bank Group is offering a moratorium of up to six months for the monthly instalment payment of loans and financing to its clients affected by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

In a statement today, the bank said it would also accommodate requests by affected customers to restructure or reschedule their loans and financing to assist in their cash-flow situation during this difficult time.

Managing Director Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek said the bank continued to be considerate towards customers who face short term financial constraints due to the unexpected situation.

"As concerns about the 2019-nCoV escalate and are expected to affect industries and businesses, the bank hopes that the Relief Assistance Programme would help to alleviate difficulties faced by its customers.

“Public Bank stands ready to support customers through financial hard times. The bank will continue to monitor the development of the outbreak and extend its further assistance should the need arises,” he said.

Affected customers who require the Relief Assistance Programme are advised to go to the Public Bank/Public Islamic Bank branch where they maintain their accounts or call the Bank’s toll-free number at 1800 22 5555. — Bernama