Give us five state seats in Sibu so we can carry out master plan, CM tells Sarawak voters

SIBU, Feb 8 ― Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today stressed that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will field candidates deemed as winnable to contest the five seats in Sibu in the coming state election.

He said it will be easier for the state government to implement the Sibu Master Plan when all the five seats are won by the ruling coalition in the coming state election.

“Sibu has been a problematic area for us because when we put candidates, they all lost,” he said, referring to the defeats of then Barisan Nasional (before it was changed to GPS) to the Opposition state DAP in Lanang and Bandar Sibu in the 2018 general election.

In the 2016 state election, however, BN won in Nangka, Bawang Assan and Dudong ― but lost to the state DAP in Bukit Assek and Pelawan.

Speaking at the launch of the GPS Sibu zone here, he urged the people of Sibu to give GPS the mandate to win all the five seats to enable the state government to carry out the master plan.

“We have a development agenda for Sibu. We want to expand Sibu areas to include Kampung Datu and Kampung Kemunyang,” he said, adding that the agenda will cover the Malay, Melanau and Chinese areas.

He said the state government has the funds to implement the master plan as long as GPS is in power.

“But first make sure Sibu is in our hand. I have to be clear. If Sibu, Bintulu, Kuching and Miri are developed properly, investment will come and our economy will be expanded. There will be more jobs being created,” he said.

He said the state government has plans to improve the transport system in Sibu with the use of autonomous rail transit, after Samarahan.

Among those present the launch of GPS Sibu zone were Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.