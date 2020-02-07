Transport minister says no plan to bar cruise ships from entering the country

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during the launch of a new service for commercial vehicle road tax renewal, at the Wangsa Maju Puspakom branch in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― The Transport Ministry has no plan to bar the cruise ships from entering the country following the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection.

Its minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the move would only be made after receiving a recommendation from the Ministry of Health (MoH) based on certain evidence.

“We only bar Chinese citizens from the Hubei region or any region that the Chinese government has declared a lock down.

“For any region which has been put on lockdown by the Chinese government, then we will bar the entry of Chinese citizens from that particular region,” he said after officiating the renewal service of Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) at the computerised vehicle inspection company Puspakom.

In the meantime, he said, the government has implemented all precautionary measures including health screening to check body temperature and health status of tourists at the country’s entry points.

Meanwhile, Loke, in his speech, said his ministry has agreed to approve the implementation of the LKM renewal service at Puspakom which would provide additional value to Puspakom customers and the general public.

“This is a government approach to facilitate the public in all matters relating to government services at the Road Transport Department (RTD). This additional service at Puspakom will make it easier for vehicle owners and operators to deal with LKM renewal,” he said.

He pointed out that Puspakom has been appointed as a government revenue agent in overseeing LKM's renewal at 54 inspection centres nationwide.

He also said that the initiative began with the renewal of LKM for light commercial vehicles with the maximum permissible laden weight (BDM) at 7.5 tonnes and below and to be extended to other vehicle categories in the future.

Apart from vehicle inspections, Puspakom also offered insurance renewal services since 2018, via its one-stop centre concept, to facilitate the public in matters pertaining to vehicle ownership. ― Bernama