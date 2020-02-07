Sarawak says still free of novel coronavirus

A passenger wears a mask at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Feb 7 — At present Sarawak is still free of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the State Disaster Management Committee said in a statement yesterday.

It said as at Tuesday, of the 37 cases of patients under investigation (PUI) 34 were proven negative while three have been put under investigation.

“From February 2 to 4, a total of 18 people comprising 10 males and eight females were denied entry into the state as Sarawak strengthened its management against the spread of the deadly virus.

“Of the 18 individuals, 17 were from China and one was from Indonesia. They had arrived at the Kuching International Airport, Miri, Bintulu, and Mulu Airports from Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu and they were denied entry as they had been in or out of China within the last 14 days,” it said.

The committee also reminded all foreigners in particular tourists who have been to China in the last 14 days that they would not be allowed to enter the state.

“All Malaysians (non-residents of Sarawak) who have visited China within the last 14 days are strongly advised not to visit Sarawak until they have fully completed their 14 days home quarantine and are certified free from coronavirus infection.

“Sarawakians and permanent residents, work permit or visa holders who have been to China in the last 14 days will be allowed into the state but they must undergo the compulsory 14-day home quarantine. They will be subjected to random monitoring by the relevant authorities,” the statement added. — Bernama