Transport Ministry introduces new service to renew road tax for commercial vehicles at Puspakom

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during the launch of a new service for road tax renewal, at the Wangsa Maju Puspakom branch in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Owners of commercial vehicles weighing below 7,500kg, can now renew their road tax at all Puspakom Sdn Bhd centres, a new service launched by the Ministry of Transport said today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the service is currently only available at the Wangsa Maju Puspakom branch, but will soon be offered at all 54 centres nationwide, in stages.

“This means they no longer have to go to the Road Transport Department (RTD) to renew their road tax.

“For a start, we allow vehicles that are controlled, under 7,500kg. That is below 7.5 tonnes. This is for vehicles that do not require the GDL license. However, this is just the beginning, when the system runs well and has stabilised, then this service will be expanded to other vehicles,” Loke said in a press conference after launching the service here.

He said the justification for the new system is to ease the public and help them save time.

Loke also said that he had received many feedbacks from commercial vehicle owners on several issues and would be addressing them swiftly.

In a statement provided to the media later, Puspakom said that the service is aimed at making its centres a one-stop destination for vehicle owners of all types.