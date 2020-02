Lim said RON95 will be four sen cheaper and retail for RM2.04 while diesel will go from RM2.18 to RM2.08. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The price of RON95 petrol and diesel will both go below their government-imposed price ceiling after today, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced.

In a press conference, Lim said RON95 will be four sen cheaper and retail for RM2.04 while diesel will go from RM2.18 to RM2.08.

“We have fulfilled our promise. This is janji ditepati,” Lim said, adding that the reduction was due to declining oil prices globally.

MORE TO COME