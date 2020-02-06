Selangor MACC denies claim of no action in MBPJ coruption allegations

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim said the commission had replied in writing to Rajiv on December 4, 2019, and January 20, respectively, pertaining the issue and status of the case. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

SHAH ALAM, Feb 6 ― The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied claims by Bukit Gasing Assemblyman R. Rajiv that no actions have been taken regarding his complaints on corruption in Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ).

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim said the commission had replied in writing to Rajiv on December 4, 2019, and January 20, respectively, pertaining the issue and status of the case.

“We have informed him (Rajiv) that the investigations are ongoing.

“The first complaint was about the conflict of interest in the awarding of subcontracts that we received on August 5 last year and is currently being probed per investigation procedures,” he said in a statement here.

Alias also asserted that there were no delays in the investigations of the allegations.

However, he said MACC could not divulge details of the case for fear it would prejudice the ongoing probe.

“After the investigation is completed, we will hand it over to the Attorney General's Office,” he said.

On Monday, media reported Rajiv as claiming that no action had been taken by MACC after six months he filed complaints of the alleged misconducts in MBPJ. ― Bernama