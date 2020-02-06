Nine premises fined for hiking face mask prices, says ministry

Vendors sell face masks outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

KLANG, Feb 6 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has issued compounds amounting to RM21,700 on nine premises nationwide for selling face masks above the permitted price.

KPDNHEP deputy secretary-general (domestic market), Dr Alauddin Sidal, said the action was taken after numerous complaints were received from the public over increased prices in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus infection.

“From Jan 25 to today, KPDNHEP has inspected 1,314 premises that sell face masks. Of these, nine premises were charged for selling face masks at high prices of between 80 sen and RM1 a piece,” he said.

He told reporters after visiting a face mask manufacturing plant in Meru here today, which was also attended by Putrajaya KPDNHEP Enforcement Division director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman.

Iskandar Halim said he would also monitor online traders who were found selling face masks at high prices to overseas customers.

“We have received information on this issue and will continue to investigate. In the event that such things do happen, appropriate legal action will be taken against the parties,” he added. — Bernama